Ed Sheeran: I was younger then

Ed Sheeran's record-breaking Divide tour concludes with four homecoming gigs in Suffolk.

The musician regularly played small venues to sell-out crowds across the east of England, thrilling early fans with house gigs and impromptu performances.

Up to 160,000 people are expected to watch the singer-songwriter during the four performances at Chantry Park in Ipswich.

