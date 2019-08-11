Giant street art paintings to celebrate wildlife
Giant Lowestoft street art paintings to celebrate wildlife

The latest mural aimed at "bringing wildlife" into a town has been revealed.

Street artist ATM painted a kingfisher on the wall of a hairdressers in Lowestoft, Suffolk.

It is the London-based artist's third mural in the area and is part of a Suffolk Wildlife Trust graffiti trail.

The project is to help celebrate the trust's £4m extension of the nearby Carlton Marshes reserve.

ATM said: "The big wall paintings of iconic marshland species around Lowestoft will help to make more people aware of how privileged they are to have such a wonderful resource on their doorstep."

