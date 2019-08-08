Ipswich Town in Kevin Beattie bar naming tribute

Video

A bar at a football club stadium has been named after a player acclaimed as the club's greatest.

The former Legends bar at Ipswich Town's Portman Road will now be known as Beattie's in honour of ex-defender Kevin Beattie.

His daughter, Emma Harvey, said her father would have been "overwhelmed" at the tribute.

Fundraising is currently under way to erect a statue of Beattie outside the stadium.

Beattie died aged 64 in September.