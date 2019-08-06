The huge heroin haul hidden under bathrobes

Media player
Heroin haul 'worth £40m' found at Felixstowe docks
Border officials have shown the scale of a huge heroin haul that was discovered under bathrobes in a shipping container.
Thought to be one of the UK's largest drugs finds, nearly 400kg (62st 13lb) of the Class A drug was discovered at Felixstowe docks, Suffolk.
The shipment was unloaded and the empty container was allowed to continue to Antwerp, Belgium, under police surveillance.
It was picked up by a lorry and driven to Rotterdam, Netherlands, where two men were arrested.
A UK man, from Bromsgrove, West Midlands, is also being questioned.
06 Aug 2019
