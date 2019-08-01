Ed Sheeran support slot 'so wicked'

Video

Singer Bessie Turner was thrilled at the news she has been picked to play on the same bill as global music star Ed Sheeran.

Sheeran, who grew up in Suffolk, asked BBC Introducing in Suffolk to pick a trio of local acts to open his gigs at the 45,000-capacity Chantry Park in Ipswich.

Turner, 26, from Ipswich, along with rapper Piers James and sixth-form band Salvador from Framlingham have all been selected to support Sheeran for the gigs on 23-25 August.