Ed Sheeran support slot 'so wicked'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ed Sheeran: Singer Bessie Turner overjoyed to play Chantry Park support
Singer Bessie Turner was thrilled at the news she has been picked to play on the same bill as global music star Ed Sheeran.
Sheeran, who grew up in Suffolk, asked BBC Introducing in Suffolk to pick a trio of local acts to open his gigs at the 45,000-capacity Chantry Park in Ipswich.
Turner, 26, from Ipswich, along with rapper Piers James and sixth-form band Salvador from Framlingham have all been selected to support Sheeran for the gigs on 23-25 August.
-
01 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-49194475/ed-sheeran-singer-bessie-turner-overjoyed-to-play-chantry-park-supportRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window