Terminally ill man fulfils festival dream

A terminally ill man with just months to live has ticked off going to a music festival from his bucket list.
Karl Butler, 38, from Ipswich, started the list after he collapsed in October.
Born with complex heart problems, during a recent visit to hospital doctors told the NHS worker he was not expected to live another year.
Other things he has done in recent weeks include watching tennis at Wimbledon and driving a Ferrari.
Visiting the festival at Henham Park, he said it was like "my dreams are becoming a reality".
20 Jul 2019
