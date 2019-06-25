Cat-astrophe averted

Media player
Rescuers free cat trapped in WW2 bunker for days
Volunteers spent three days rescuing a cat that had become stuck in a World War Two bunker. Ginger feline Droptop was missing in Martlesham, Suffolk, until his cries for help were eventually heard inside the concrete structure.
25 Jun 2019
