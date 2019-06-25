Cat-astrophe averted
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Rescuers free cat trapped in WW2 bunker for days

Volunteers spent three days rescuing a cat that had become stuck in a World War Two bunker. Ginger feline Droptop was missing in Martlesham, Suffolk, until his cries for help were eventually heard inside the concrete structure.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.

  • 25 Jun 2019