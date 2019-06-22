Media player
Suffolk Pride: 'It's a celebration and a resistance'
A human rights activist who joined the first Suffolk Pride for five years said it was an important symbol of "resistance".
Zelly Lisanework, 29, from Ipswich, joined the colourful parade along Ipswich Waterfront.
She said: "It's very much a celebration and a resistance, saying: 'We are here and we're coming together in love to celebrate... multiple identities that we all hold."
Organisers said about 3,000 people attended.
22 Jun 2019
