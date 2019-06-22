Suffolk Pride: Pupils discuss LGBTQ+

Video

Young people say it "isn't great" that sex education in school focuses too heavily on heterosexual relationships.

Not enough information is given to the LGBTQ+ community, according to year nine and 10 pupils at Ormiston Endeavour Academy, in Ipswich.

The school has been organising workshops to promote acceptance ahead of Suffolk Pride on 22 June.

The event, a time for LGBTQ+ communities to come together and celebrate the freedom to be themselves, is the first in the county since 2014.

Jamie Daniels, head teacher at the academy, said schools should talk to their pupils "about what their concerns are and what ideas they have about how they could improve things".