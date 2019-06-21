Sandy Martin: My life as a gay MP

Video

The MP for Ipswich said he had to make a decision whether to be "the gay politician in the village" or a politician who happened to be gay.

Sandy Martin made the comment as he discussed his sexuality with the media for the first time, ahead of Suffolk Pride week.

The Labour MP said he had never hidden the fact he was gay and would speak up when needed, but his main focus in parliament had been on other issues.

Mr Martin also said he never experienced any homophobic abuse from fellow councillors during his 20 years at Suffolk County Council.