Video

A six-year-old boy died of meningitis after a "gross failure" to provide basic medical treatment.

Oliver Hall, of Halesworth, Suffolk, died the day after his symptoms began in October 2017, his inquest was told.

He had been examined by two paramedics and two doctors who failed to diagnose the infection early enough.

Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley has called for urgent improvements to prevent further deaths.

The inquest previously heard faster diagnosis could have saved Oliver, known as Ollie