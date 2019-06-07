Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Oliver Hall died after 'gross failure' over meningitis diagnosis
A six-year-old boy died of meningitis after a "gross failure" to provide basic medical treatment.
Oliver Hall, of Halesworth, Suffolk, died the day after his symptoms began in October 2017, his inquest was told.
He had been examined by two paramedics and two doctors who failed to diagnose the infection early enough.
Suffolk coroner Nigel Parsley has called for urgent improvements to prevent further deaths.
The inquest previously heard faster diagnosis could have saved Oliver, known as Ollie
-
07 Jun 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-48561100/oliver-hall-died-after-gross-failure-over-meningitis-diagnosisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window