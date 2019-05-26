Drone video shows forest fire aftermath

Media player
Drone video shows aftermath of forest fire in Suffolk
Video taken by a firefighter flying a drone shows the aftermath of a forest fire that burned for about 10 hours.
The footage shows scorched trees at King's Forest near Bury St Edmunds, where 16 fire engines from across Suffolk and Norfolk were called on Saturday morning..
About 3000 sq m (9843 sq ft) of land was affected by the fire and the cause was being investigated
In a post on Twitter, Suffolk Fire and Rescue crew commander Alex Smith said: "Already we are seeing forest fires in Suffolk causing a lot of damage and draining resources."
26 May 2019
