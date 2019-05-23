Video

Three raven chicks, the first to have hatched at the Tower of London in decades, are to be raised at a Suffolk country pub.

Landlord Mike Keen, who has a pet raven of his own, has taken on the chicks as a friend of the Tower's ravenmaster.

Mr Keen said raising the chicks to create a "bloodline at the Tower" was a "massive responsibility".

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.