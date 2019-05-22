Video

Three raven chicks, the first to have hatched at the Tower of London in decades, are to be raised at a Suffolk country pub.

Landlord Mike Keen, who has a pet raven of his own, has taken on the chicks as a friend of the Tower's ravenmaster.

The new arrivals began hatching at the Tower on St George's Day following the arrival of breeding pair Huginn and Muninn at the end of last year.

Mr Keen said raising the chicks to create a "bloodline at the Tower" is a "massive responsibility".

They will live at the pub unless duty at the Tower calls.