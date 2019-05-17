Tearful war veteran, 96, returns to Italy

Video

A World War Two veteran has made an emotional return to southern Italy for the first time since he served there 75 years ago.

Walter Nixon, 96, from East Bergholt in Suffolk, was a wireless operator and took part in an amphibious landing at Anzio behind German lines in January 1944.

As part of a tour arranged by the Royal British Legion, he visited the graves of some of the thousands of people killed during the operation - including that of a colleague whose body he removed from the trenches.

Known as the Italian campaign, the Allies broke through the German defences after months of battle, blocking the route to Rome.