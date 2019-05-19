What is life like after The Voice?

Video

A singer-songwriter who appeared on TV talent show The Voice said she wished she had been better prepared for life after the show.

Jade MayJean was on Kylie Minogue's team in 2014, but missed out being in the pop star's final three.

The 26-year-old, from Ipswich, said she felt like a "celebrity" while on the show, saying "my social media went mental". But she said life afterwards was "hard" and she regretted not having an album ready to go.

"You are literally cut out," she said. "It literally feels like you've just been axed.

"And it is quite hard when you've been contacted every day, 'making sure you're OK', to then go to nothing."

She has since released her debut record - 20Sixty - and told BBC Introducing in Suffolk she "feels like I know a lot more now about myself and my music".

The Voice has been contacted for comment.