Tavis Spencer-Aitkens: YouTube rappers jailed over stab death
Three gang rappers, along with two other men, have been jailed for killing a teenager in Ipswich.
A rivalry between two gangs, played out in music videos posted on YouTube, resulted in the murder of 17-year-old Tavis Spencer-Aitkens.
He was stabbed 15 times on 2 June in retaliation for a clash between the Neno and J-Block gangs earlier that day.
Passing sentence at Ipswich Crown Court, judge Martyn Levett said: "When they identified their target, they chased him, hunted him down as a pack and set upon him in a pitiless attack."
30 Apr 2019
