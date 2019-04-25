'You don't have to change for anyone'

Media player
Body image fashion show highlights importance of being yourself
A fashion show organised by a bullying victim gave people the chance to strut the catwalk in clothes they would not normally wear to boost their self-esteem.
Jessica Shire, who describes herself as having a "wonky jaw", set up the Positively Me! show in Ipswich, inspired by her attempts to overcome confidence issues.
The 22-year-old said: "If just one of my friends or just one of the participants can feel good in who they are and feel like they don't need to change, that would be just an amazing thing."
25 Apr 2019
