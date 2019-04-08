'Gang life is not the way' - grieving dad

Video

The father of teenager who was stabbed to death has warned a town's teenagers to not follow a "gang life".

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens, 17, was killed in revenge for trouble that flared between two rival gangs in Ipswich, Suffolk, last June.

Neville Aitkens said: "The death devastated us. It's actually ripped our hearts out. I wouldn't want any other family to go through this."

Three men and a boy were found guilty of Tavis's murder at Ipswich Crown Court in March.