Pub roof blaze 'absolutely devastating'

Almost 50 firefighters tackled a "significant fire" at a historic 13th Century pub.

The thatched roof blaze broke out at The Ship, Levington, near Ipswich, at about 09:30 GMT.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service sent 16 appliances to the scene, while fire crews from Essex were also drafted in.

The pub has only been open for a few weeks after a refurbishment and landlord Nick Attfield said it was "absolutely devastating to see what's happened".