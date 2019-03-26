Pub roof blaze 'absolutely devastating'

Media player
Fire at The Ship pub in Levington, Suffolk 'devastating'
Almost 50 firefighters tackled a "significant fire" at a historic 13th Century pub.
The thatched roof blaze broke out at The Ship, Levington, near Ipswich, at about 09:30 GMT.
Suffolk Fire & Rescue Service sent 16 appliances to the scene, while fire crews from Essex were also drafted in.
The pub has only been open for a few weeks after a refurbishment and landlord Nick Attfield said it was "absolutely devastating to see what's happened".
26 Mar 2019
