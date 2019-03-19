Police arrest 80mph wrong-way driver

Media player
Remigijus Katinas, 46, of Mingay Road, Thetford, Norfolk, was jailed for 16 months and banned from driving for two years and eight months.
Insp Gary Miller, of Suffolk Police, said: "His actions were completely reckless and it is extremely fortunate that no-one was seriously injured or killed as a result.
"He wasn’t even able to stand up when the officers got him out of the vehicle, so how on earth he thought he was capable of driving a car defies belief."
19 Mar 2019
