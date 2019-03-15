Convictions 'won't bring Tavis back'

Video

The parents of a 17-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in a gang feud have paid tribute to their son as men and boys were convicted over his death.

Tavis Spencer-Aitkens was killed on an Ipswich street in June 2018.

Statements were read to the media on the steps on Ipswich Crown Court, where five people were found guilty over the stabbing.

Tavis's mother Sharon Box said the convictions would "not bring Tavis back", while his father Neville Aitkens said "we will forever live with our broken hearts".