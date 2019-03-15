Pupils protest over climate change

Video

School pupils in the East have taken part in global rallies calling on governments to take greater steps over climate change.

Children in Ipswich and Huntingdon protested as classrooms were abandoned for a day of demonstrations.

Thea, 17, from Ipswich said: "This is potentially the biggest threat facing my generation and I couldn't forgive myself if I didn't stand up now."

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has backed the protesting children, saying in a video: "Dear school climate strikers, we agree. Collective action of the kind you're championing can make a difference, and a profound one."