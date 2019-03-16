'There's no fun places for adults like this'

Video

Groups of adults have relived their childhoods at an over-18s inflatables night.

Attendees were given the chance to muscle past giant bollards, plough their way through a ball pit and drop down a 5m (16ft) slide at a children's play centre and inflatable park in Ipswich.

This video has been optimised for mobile viewing on the BBC News app. The BBC News app is available from the Apple App Store for iPhone and Google Play Store for Android.