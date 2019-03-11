Video

Tens of thousands of pounds has been raised towards finding a cure for cancer in memory of a nine-year-old girl.

Lizzie Bramall, from Nayland, Suffolk, died in 2018 just nine months after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

During her treatment the keen baker helped with medical trials and raised money through her own cookery book to find a cure.

Through sales of the book and other activities, Lizzie's Fund has raised a whopping £140,000.