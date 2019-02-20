Milk thefts caught on camera

Video

A man has had to cancel milk deliveries to his home, ordered in a bid to cut down on plastic, because the bottles were repeatedly stolen from his doorstep.

Andrew Laws captured the thefts outside his Ipswich home on CCTV on nine occasions between October and February, and provided footage to the police, but said it had happened about 50 times in a year.

Sometimes he even got up at 03:00 to bring the milk inside his home before it was taken.

Mr Laws said: "I'm disappointed but we've had enough of providing milk for half the street."

A Suffolk Police spokeswoman said: "The crimes have been investigated as far as reasonably possible."