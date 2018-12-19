Media player
Falcon attacks starling murmuration at RSPB Minsmere
The moment a murmuration of starlings came under attack by a peregrine falcon has been captured at a Suffolk nature reserve.
Matt Parrott was watching the flock of about 10,000 birds at RSPB Minsmere when he spotted something out of the corner of his eye swooping around them.
It appears the falcon's efforts were successful, with one birdwatcher commenting "he's got his tea".
The birds flock together in a mesmerising form to boost their chances of survival and to increase warmth.
19 Dec 2018
