Town's saviour 'must bring winning style'

Bryan Klug: 'Ipswich will only be saved by winning formula'
Ipswich Town's caretaker boss Bryan Klug has been setting out the recipe for success for the new permanent manager.
Klug is holding the fort again following the sacking of Paul Hurst - his second caretaker manager stint this year with the first following the departure of Mick McCarthy at the end of last season.
He answered questions at his first media conference which has been held ahead of Saturday's league game at Millwall.
26 Oct 2018
