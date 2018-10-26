Fans pay respects at footballer's funeral

Video

Crowds have lined the streets to pay their respects to former England and Ipswich Town footballer Kevin Beattie.

The 64-year-old, known as The Beat, died last month from a suspected heart attack.

Applause and chants of "there's only one Kevin Beattie" broke out as the cortege passed the statue of Beattie's former boss Sir Bobby Robson at Portman Road.

A private service for family, friends and former teammates was then held at Seven Hills Crematorium.

Former England international Terry Butcher, who was among the mourners, said: "He was such a great character at the club. A real giant of a man. A giant heart."