'In a crowded room and still alone'

A teenager has described the "depressing" and "anxious" feeling that comes with loneliness, as statistics rank her age group as the most likely to be affected.

Tamsin, 18, from Felixstowe in Suffolk, says "you could be in a massive crowded room and still be alone".

She has been building her confidence by joining a local volunteering group, which carries out charitable deeds.

One third of 16 to 24-year-olds describe themselves as lonely, according to the Office for National Statistics.

This year the government has pledged to spend £20m to help tackle the problem. The money will support charities and community groups that bring people together.

