Can you be an MP and a doctor?

Video

MP Dan Poulter has increased his work as a paid doctor on top of his £77,000 parliamentary job.

The average time worked per week by MPs with second jobs is 4.6 hours compared to Dan Poulter's 28-hour-a-week.

Dr Poulter, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said his NHS work did not interfere with his work as an MP and gave him valuable experience.

Some of his constituents have been commenting on his dual job.