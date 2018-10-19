Can you be an MP and a doctor?

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Dan Poulter: Constituents on MP's job as doctor
MP Dan Poulter has increased his work as a paid doctor on top of his £77,000 parliamentary job.
The average time worked per week by MPs with second jobs is 4.6 hours compared to Dan Poulter's 28-hour-a-week.
Dr Poulter, the MP for Central Suffolk and North Ipswich, said his NHS work did not interfere with his work as an MP and gave him valuable experience.
Some of his constituents have been commenting on his dual job.
-
19 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-45918980/dan-poulter-constituents-on-mp-s-job-as-doctorRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window