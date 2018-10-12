Bikers in procession tribute to man, 22

Media player
Joe Pooley: Bikers in procession tribute to Ipswich man
About 50 bikers joined a procession to pay tribute to an Ipswich man found dead in a river.
Joe Pooley, 22, was found dead in the River Gipping, in Ipswich, in August.
His mother said Joe had "learning disabilities" and was "unique".
Two people arrested on suspicion of murdering Mr Pooley have been released under investigation.
A 28-year-old man and a woman, 28, were both questioned. A 36-year-old woman has also been arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice.
12 Oct 2018
