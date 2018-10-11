Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Zooby: The guide dog on path to being paw-some pal
A woman who has been training guide dogs for nearly 13 years says she loves the fact they will "give somebody their life back".
Penny Parker trains Labradors through their early years as they go on to become fully-fledged helpers to people with sight issues.
Her latest pup is Zooby, who is on his way to becoming someone's paw-some pal.
Zooby is one of 8,000 in the guide dog training scheme, which is being celebrated as part of Guide Dogs Week.
-
11 Oct 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-45814970/zooby-the-guide-dog-on-path-to-being-paw-some-palRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window