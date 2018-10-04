Pedal power pays off for pupils

Media player
Lowestoft pupils use pedal power to accelerate learning
Pupils are harnessing pedal power in an attempt to improve their fitness and concentration.
Static cycling machines have been introduced at Red Oak Primary in Lowestoft, Suffolk.
Head teacher Heather Madsen said the initiative had made the pupils more "focused and engaged".
The school used part of its PE budget to pay for 30 machines and wants to fund more machines across its 430 pupils.
04 Oct 2018
