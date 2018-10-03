'Maybe I could be the first deaf PM'

Video

A 12-year-old schoolboy who successfully got the government to consider a British Sign Language GCSE this parliament has his eyes set on the top job.

Dan Jillings, from Suffolk, has been deaf since birth, and teaches staff and pupils at his school sign language during lunchtimes.

"I'm just a normal Year 8 student. The only thing is I'm deaf, that's it," he said.

"I'd like to be a teacher of the deaf in the future. But also maybe I could be the first deaf prime minister. I'd be really excited about that."