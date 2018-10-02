Prue's tips for children's healthy eating

Media player
Prue Leith's tips for children's healthy eating
Celebrity chef and broadcaster Prue Leith has given her top tips to get children to eat healthily.
Prue was a guest speaker at the recent Aldeburgh Food and Drink Festival in Suffolk.
"Learning to eat [well] is quite as important as learning to read or learning to write," she told the BBC.
She was the Great British Menu judge on BBC Two for 11 years before switching to Channel 4's Great British Bake Off in 2017, replacing judge Mary Berry.
02 Oct 2018
