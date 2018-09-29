Media player
Simulator flight in friend's memory
A young man with incurable lung cancer has taken a simulator flight in memory of his friend who helped build it.
Toby Brooker, from Cambridge, flew the model F-35B fighter jet, part-made by Dom Feaks, at a centre in Mildenhall, Suffolk.
The 21-year-old, who Mr Brooker met through the Teenage Cancer Trust, died from bone cancer in June.
"He was supposed to be the first person to fly this. I hope I did him proud," said Mr Brooker.
Seven 13-24 year olds are diagnosed with cancer every day, according to the Teenage Cancer Trust.
29 Sep 2018
