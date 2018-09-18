Knife haul removed from town's streets
Knife haul removed from Ipswich streets

A haul of knives has been removed from the streets of Ipswich.

Police have been emptying amnesty bins, which allow people to anonymously dispose of their blades.

About 20,000 knives have been collected in Suffolk since the bins were introduced.

Police said the amount of knives in the bins was "not a surprise".

  • 18 Sep 2018
