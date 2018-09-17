Team-mates pay tribute to Kevin Beattie

Media player
Kevin Beattie: Ex team-mates pay tribute to the defender
Former team-mates have paid tribute to footballer Kevin Beattie.
Terry Butcher described the former Ipswich Town and England defender as the "complete footballer".
He was joined by George Burley and Mick Mills, also former team-mates of Beattie, in paying tribute.
Beattie died of a suspected heart attack on Sunday, aged 64. He is widely regarded as Town's greatest player.
17 Sep 2018
