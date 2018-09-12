'Creepy alarm sound made me feel sick'

Media player
'Creepy' alarm sound made Ipswich woman 'feel sick'
The sound of a nursery rhyme which was used as a burglar deterrent "terrified" an Ipswich woman for about a year.
The woman, from Bramford Road, heard the sound of "It's raining, it's pouring", but had no idea where it was coming from.
12 Sep 2018
