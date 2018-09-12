Bike fixer revamps unwanted cycles
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Ipswich bike fixer revamps unwanted cycles

Tom Reilly is part of a team of people revamping unwanted bikes and selling them back to the public at a low cost.

The bikes are donated to Orwell Mencap's Green Bike Project in Ipswich, which stops them going to landfill and gives people with learning disabilities the chance to become mechanics.

  • 12 Sep 2018
Go to next video: The bike you can ride whatever your age