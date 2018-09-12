Media player
Ipswich bike fixer revamps unwanted cycles
Tom Reilly is part of a team of people revamping unwanted bikes and selling them back to the public at a low cost.
The bikes are donated to Orwell Mencap's Green Bike Project in Ipswich, which stops them going to landfill and gives people with learning disabilities the chance to become mechanics.
12 Sep 2018
