Paddleboarding pussy plus one
SUP 'water cat' on River Stour and North Sea adventures

A man said he started regularly stand-up paddleboarding with his pet cat after discovering she "really seemed to enjoy it".

Nigel Edmunds takes one-year-old Noodle for trips on the waterways of Essex and Suffolk.

  • 08 Sep 2018
