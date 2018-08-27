Family's campaign after gym owner death

Video

The relatives of a 25-year-old man who took his own life have called for better mental health services for people with autism.

Daniel Willgoss, who ran a gym in Lowestoft, struggled with the condition for most of his life and also suffered anxiety and depression.

His mother, brother and business partner have begun a campaign to improve support offered to those who need urgent help.

If you are feeling emotionally distressed and would like details of organisations which offer advice and support, you can find more information here.