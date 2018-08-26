Singer, 13, makes first music video

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Singer Phoebe Austin, 13, makes first music video
A 13-year-old singer-songwriter has just made her first music video after being signed.
Phoebe Austin, from Sudbury in Suffolk, wants her music to help youngsters deal with their emotions.
-
26 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-45296019/singer-phoebe-austin-13-makes-first-music-videoRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window