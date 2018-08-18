WWI trail honours fallen heroes
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Bury St Edmunds WWI trail honours fallen heroes

An art trail inspired by items linked to World War One has been set up in a Suffolk town.

The trail around Bury St Edmunds will be in place until Armistice Day.

  • 18 Aug 2018
Go to next video: Call to save WW1 soldiers' messages