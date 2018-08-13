Top tips from 'youngest' master brewer

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Youngest' master brewer Ross O'Hara gives his top tips
Ross O'Hara has qualified as the youngest master brewer at the age of just 28.
The Greene King employee, from Cambridge, has joined a list of just 578 master brewers around the world, after gaining his qualifications from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling.
He gives us his top tips for a perfect pint.
-
13 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-45174395/youngest-master-brewer-ross-o-hara-gives-his-top-tipsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window