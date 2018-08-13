Top tips from 'youngest' master brewer
Ross O'Hara has qualified as the youngest master brewer at the age of just 28.

The Greene King employee, from Cambridge, has joined a list of just 578 master brewers around the world, after gaining his qualifications from the Institute of Brewing and Distilling.

He gives us his top tips for a perfect pint.

