'Grandma tennis' plays 60th tournament
Framlingham's 'grandma tennis' plays her 60th Suffolk tournament

A 77-year-old grandma is competing in her 60th consecutive tennis tournament in Framlingham, Suffolk.

Joan Hassell, from Claydon, near Ipswich, has played tennis in the town since she was aged 17, having first picked up a racket three years earlier.

  • 10 Aug 2018
