Three fire crew hurt as engine overturns

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Stoke by Nayland fire engine crash hurts three crew members
Three crew members were injured when a fire engine overturned during an emergency call.
It happened opposite The Crown pub in Stoke by Nayland, on the Suffolk-Essex border.
An eyewitness said the vehicle apparently "skidded in the rain on a sharp turn".
-
10 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-45145351/stoke-by-nayland-fire-engine-crash-hurts-three-crew-membersRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window