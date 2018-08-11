'I haven't missed a match in 24 years'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ipswich Town fan Phil Taylor has been to every match in 24 years
Is there a football fan in the UK more loyal than Phil Taylor?
The 45-year-old Ipswich Town supporter says he has not missed a home or away game for 24 years - a longer time than many current Blues players have been alive.
-
11 Aug 2018
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-england-suffolk-45143434/ipswich-town-fan-phil-taylor-has-been-to-every-match-in-24-yearsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window