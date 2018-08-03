'Rubbish' walks clean up beach waste

Media player
Suffolk man's beach clean marathon
Jason Alexander, from Ipswich, has challenged himself to collect beach litter across 12 Suffolk beaches in six days.
The aim of his Beach Clean Marathon is to raise awareness about the issues of plastic pollution and raise donations for the Brain Tumour Charity.
03 Aug 2018
